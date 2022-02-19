Angry Steve Bruce labels West Brom defeat 'unacceptable'

The Baggies dismal run of form in the Championship continued after they were beaten 2-0 at Kenilworth Road.
In what was an even first-half, Karlan Grant had two big chances to put Bruce's men ahead.
But Albion capitulated after Cameron Jerome opened the scoring shortly after the interval - with Allan Campbell going to make the win comfortable for the hosts.
"The one thing I won’t be doing is trying to b******t anyone," Bruce said.
"I won’t accept the second half from a team of mine.
"We need to instil that into them because I won’t accept the second half."
On the game overall, Bruce said: "I thought we should have been in front in the first half.
"But I have to say our reaction to conceding a goal was not enough.
"To say I’m disappointed with it is an understatement and I can only apologise to the people who followed us.
"As soon as we went a goal behind we didn’t do anything to redeem it.
"In the first-half, we had one or two big opportunities where we must score to give everybody a lift.
"But second-half, in particular, was not acceptable."