Alan Pardew has left-Field ideas for West Brom teenager

The 19-year-old kept his place in the starting line-up for Pardew’s first game in charge, and rewarded his new head coach with another convincing performance in midfield.

But Pardew thought he improved in the second half when he struck up a useful relationship with full-back Kieran Gibbs after being moved over to the left hand side.

Field has started the last three games for the Baggies after being reinstated into the line-up by interim boss Gary Megson, and is yet to taste defeat in his five games this season.

“He has ticked some boxes in those three games,” said Pardew. “One is his quality, two is his endeavour and work rate.

“It’s just what position is best suited to him. At times on Saturday he had his back to goal and it didn’t look comfortable for him.

“He looks like he needs to come from deep and that’s why we changed his position. All those things we need to find out.

“I spoke to Gary, who he played two games for and was terrific, fair play to Gary for picking him.

“Hopefully I will get the benefit of that. It’s three good performances.”

Field is already a huge fan favourite at The Hawthorns because he’s been at the club since he was eight and is a lifelong Baggies supporter.

Albion are still without a win in 14 games, but after a couple of promising team displays on the pitch, he reckons mood in the camp is improving

“Confidence is definitely on the rise again,” said Field. “It’s just getting over the finishing line and I’m sure we will as the season goes on.”

Field’s family are season ticket holders in Woodman Corner, and he used to be a ball-boy when he was younger.

He’s been watching Albion for more than a decade but reckons the group of players he is now a part of is the strongest in years.

“It’s a really good squad in my eyes,” said Field. “I think it’s the best we’ve had (recently).

“As a supporter and watching it for years and years I definitely think this is one of our strongest.”

Pardew’s first week of training is under way and while others in the squad are used to managerial changes, it is the first of Field’s fledgling senior career.

“Everyone is looking forward to it,” he said. “Fresh ideas and we’ll try our best to just keep working hard.

“This is a new patch for me. I want to impress this new manager. We’ll just see what happens.”