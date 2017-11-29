Alan Pardew: New West Brom head coach unveiled - LIVE

Our team of Matt Wilson, Matt Maher and Nathan Judah are all on hand to offer updates.

Pardew was appointed as Albion boss this morning, with John Carver also joining behind the scenes - with the Baggies set to face Crystal Palace this weekend.

The Baggies turned to the former Newcastle and Crystal Palace manager nine days after sacking Tony Pulis.

He has signed a two-and-a-half year contract, and takes over from interim head coach Gary Megson, who has left the club.