Alan Pardew: New West Brom head coach unveiled - LIVE

By Luke Hatfield | West Bromwich | West Bromwich Albion | Published:

Expressandstar.com brings you live coverage of Alan Pardew's first press conference as West Brom boss.

Alan Pardew

Our team of Matt Wilson, Matt Maher and Nathan Judah are all on hand to offer updates.

Pardew was appointed as Albion boss this morning, with John Carver also joining behind the scenes - with the Baggies set to face Crystal Palace this weekend.

The Baggies turned to the former Newcastle and Crystal Palace manager nine days after sacking Tony Pulis.

He has signed a two-and-a-half year contract, and takes over from interim head coach Gary Megson, who has left the club.

West Bromwich Albion Football Sport West Bromwich Sandwell Local Hubs News
Luke Hatfield

By Luke Hatfield
@LHatfield_Star

Digital Sports Journalist with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

