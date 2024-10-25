Accrington vs Walsall - Match preview

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Saddlers will be searching for a third win on the bounce in League Two after propelling themselves into second spot with back-to-back successes over Grimsby Town and Carlisle United respectively.

Matt has scored three goals in his last four games to extend his season tally to five, while fellow strike partner Nathan Lowe has taken his grand total to eight in all competitions with four in his last three.

Walsall are the leading scorers in the division this term with 26 goals, which is more than a third of their total from the previous campaign (69).

Striker Matt, who turned 35 last Sunday, is also just one shy of his tally from last term (six) and Sadler believes his impact on the team is infectious.