Mixed emotions for Walsall boss Mat Sadler despite point on the road

The Saddlers led twice at the SMH Group Stadium thanks to two well-taken goals from Stoke City loanee Nathan Lowe but were pegged back both times by the hosts through Darren Oldaker and Dilan Markanday.

But with results elsewhere meaning his side finished the day at the top of the League Two table, Sadler admitted to feeling both frustrated and proud by the performance.

“It’s difficult, yes (is frustrating) from the point of view that I think we played very well today and gave an incredible response off the back of Tuesday, which I didn’t expect anything less than,” the Walsall chief explained. “There are so many little stories within games, and to concede in the manner we did at the end of the first half to then come out and be right on the front foot again in the second half, there was a 15 minute spell there where it just looked like we were going to score a couple of goals.”

Sadler added: “We just didn’t get that third goal during the good spell, and that allowed the subs to come on and change the game for them.

“They changed their shape and for about 1o or 15 minutes we didn’t quite get to grips with it.”

The Walsall boss also bemoaned two pieces of officiating that look to have cost his side all three points, or at least the opportunity to grasp them in stoppage time.

Sadler confirmed he received an apology from the match referee Sebastian Stocksbridge, who appeared to miss a clear foul on substitute Jamie Jellis with moments to go in the game.

“It’s a stonewall penalty that we should have at the end, and I also think from what I’ve been told, although I can’t say because I haven’t seen it myself, it looks like it was onside for the one that Connor (Barrett) scores,” Sadler fumed. “We’ve had loads of opportunities to get those extra goals, but listen I think we’ve played very well against a very good team.

“There are games that’ll go this way this season, and we’ll play a hell of a lot worse and win games.

And Sadler’s final word went to the 1019 Walsall fans who travelled up to Chesterfield and stayed behind his side from the first minute to the last.

“Hopefully the supporters can see how much we’re giving, and how proud we want to make them, because we’re so proud to have that many fans supporting us.

“It costs a lot of money to come to these games, and to have over 1000 here, I can’t tell you how much that helps.”