Chesterfield v Walsall: Will Grigg still grateful to Saddlers for giving him his big break

Grigg was plucked from Stratford Town and came through the Walsall youth ranks in 2008 before going on to score 28 goals in 109 matches for the Saddlers.

The 33-year-old netted 25 times to help propel the Spireites to the National League title under Paul Cook last season and scored both goals in Chesterfield’s 2-2 draw at Bromley on Tuesday to extend his season tally to three.

He told the club website: “I came through Walsall’s youth teams and I got my chance in the first team so unbelievable memories.

“I’m in the tunnel somewhere on the wall. Not the best photo but I think I was about 19 at the time.

“Fond memories. They gave me my chance and I took it. I actually played with Mat Sadler who is a great lad and is doing an unbelievable job there so we’re fully expecting a tough game.”

Chesterfield were the bookmakers’ early favourites to win the League Two table but sit in 10th place on 13 points after the first nine matches.

James Berry has made an excellent start to life in the EFL – scoring five goals to sit just one short of the division’s leading goal scorer Michael Cheek on six. On the injury front, former Brentford winger Dilan Markanday missed the midweek draw at Bromley with a calf injury, although Paul Cook didn’t issue an update on his issue.

Harvey Arajou (head) and Devan Tanton (knock) also both missed out, while Ryheem Sheckleford (hamstring) and Ash Palmer (knee) remain long-term absentees for the hosts.