Walsall v Colchester: Fan-favourite Albert has another goal in his sights

Walsall have started the league season with three wins on the spin at Bescot for the first time since 2006.

The Saddlers went on to register seven straight home successes that year en route to winning the League Two title under Richard Money.

As for Adomah, the 36-year-old has become an immediate fan-favourite among the home faithful since his summer arrival. And the former Ghana international is simply enjoying every challenge that comes his way.

He said: “I take every game as it comes. Even last season when I was out of the first XI at QPR, I was willing to play academy football just to be fit so I was ready for the next challenge.

“I could’ve just sat around thinking, ‘I’m getting paid, so I might as well sit at home, take the money and retire’. But I thought why not just use it as a positive, play while I’m not being selected in the first team and be ready when a new club comes in, like Walsall, that I’m ready for it.

“It paid dividends. Now I’m playing against the youngsters and don’t look out of place, which is good for me.”

Adomah has showcased his versatility in a number of positions, including at right wing-back, and in particular as a makeshift striker.

“I’m giving the manager a headache right now,” he joked. “He originally signed me as a right wing-back to compete with Connor (Barrett) but now I’m up front, eight, holding midfield, but it’s good I can be versatile.

“Hopefully if I’m needed right wing-back then I’m willing to step in for Connor or the same if one of the strikers are tired.

“It’s good to have that in my armoury knowing that I can play in different positions and help the team at the same time.”

Walsall’s inspiring draw against Premier League outfit Leicester City in midweek, which preceded their cruel penalty shoot-out defeat, has only increased the confidence generated by five victories from seven games in League Two.

Adomah, who made his 700th professional club appearance in that game, has now set his sights on hitting new heights with Walsall.

“I don’t want to sell myself short. If I can achieve that feat of 100 goals then that would be amazing. To hit the 100-mark for assists was the icing on the cake because obviously I’m known as a winger,” he added.

“I’ve always said in the past that if I score a goal then it’s a bonus and I’m only five away from 100. Hopefully the manager can push me as a nine not a 10 (he laughs).

“After the Leicester game, when I missed that open chance, I don’t think he’ll put me up front now.

“On a serious note, if it happens then it happens, but I don’t really think about it.”

On the injury front, Jack Earing is fighting to be fit after receiving positive scan results on the hamstring problem which kept him out in midweek.

Oisin McEntee is set to return to full training today, but won’t be available for selection.

Elsewhere, Josh Gordon (hamstring) and Priestley Farquharson (thigh) are the only long-term absentees.