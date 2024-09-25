Mick Kearns still remembers cup cracker

Mick Kearns was between the sticks for both. In 1975, Walsall toppled English heavyweights Manchester United (then in the second-tier) and top-flight outfit Newcastle United, before falling to near neighbours Birmingham City.

Three years later, Walsall disposed of Dagenham, Port Vale and Swansea City to set-up another lucrative tie against this year’s EFL Cup opponents Leicester City at Fellows Park.

Details from that day more than 46 years ago somewhat escape legendary shot-stopper Kearns but the memory of Alun Evans’ late winner exploding into the top corner brought a proud smile to his face.

“I can’t remember too much about the game but I do recall Alun Evans smashing the ball into the top left-hand corner,” he recalls.