Mick Kearns still remembers cup cracker
More than two decades have elapsed since Walsall last reached the FA Cup fifth round but the 1970s heralded two memorable runs in English football’s most historic competition.
Mick Kearns was between the sticks for both. In 1975, Walsall toppled English heavyweights Manchester United (then in the second-tier) and top-flight outfit Newcastle United, before falling to near neighbours Birmingham City.
Three years later, Walsall disposed of Dagenham, Port Vale and Swansea City to set-up another lucrative tie against this year’s EFL Cup opponents Leicester City at Fellows Park.
Details from that day more than 46 years ago somewhat escape legendary shot-stopper Kearns but the memory of Alun Evans’ late winner exploding into the top corner brought a proud smile to his face.
“I can’t remember too much about the game but I do recall Alun Evans smashing the ball into the top left-hand corner,” he recalls.