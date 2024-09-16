Express & Star
Close

Walsall 2 Bradford 1 - George Bennett's player ratings

George Bennett gives his Walsall player ratings following the win over Bradford.

Plus
By George Bennett
Published
Walsall score the winner (pic Owen Russell)

Tommy Simkin

Made two crucial saves when Bradford were in the ascendency during the second half, which proved key.

Key 7

David Okagbue

Guilty of giving the ball away at times, but played an important role in defending Walsall’s penalty area when they were under considerable pressure.

Important 7

Harry Williams

His risky pass into Allen forced his fellow centre-back into a mistake for Bradford’s equaliser, but he otherwise rose to the challenge and was especially dominant in the air.

Commanding 7

Taylor Allen

He went from hero to zero in the first half. After scoring from the spot, his mistake gifted Olly Sanderson a leveller, but he recovered well to keep Bradford out in the second 45.

Similar stories
Most popular