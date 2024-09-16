Walsall 2 Bradford 1 - George Bennett's player ratings
George Bennett gives his Walsall player ratings following the win over Bradford.
Tommy Simkin
Made two crucial saves when Bradford were in the ascendency during the second half, which proved key.
Key 7
David Okagbue
Guilty of giving the ball away at times, but played an important role in defending Walsall’s penalty area when they were under considerable pressure.
Important 7
Harry Williams
His risky pass into Allen forced his fellow centre-back into a mistake for Bradford’s equaliser, but he otherwise rose to the challenge and was especially dominant in the air.
Commanding 7
Taylor Allen
He went from hero to zero in the first half. After scoring from the spot, his mistake gifted Olly Sanderson a leveller, but he recovered well to keep Bradford out in the second 45.