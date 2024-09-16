Walsall 2 Bradford 1 - George Bennett's player ratings

Tommy Simkin

Made two crucial saves when Bradford were in the ascendency during the second half, which proved key.

Key 7

David Okagbue

Guilty of giving the ball away at times, but played an important role in defending Walsall’s penalty area when they were under considerable pressure.

Important 7

Harry Williams

His risky pass into Allen forced his fellow centre-back into a mistake for Bradford’s equaliser, but he otherwise rose to the challenge and was especially dominant in the air.

Commanding 7

Taylor Allen

He went from hero to zero in the first half. After scoring from the spot, his mistake gifted Olly Sanderson a leveller, but he recovered well to keep Bradford out in the second 45.