‘Close relationships’ helping Walsall recruitment

Since his appointment, Walsall have plucked Harry Williams and Jamie Jellis from Alvechurch and Tamworth respectively along with Connor Barrett from AFC Fylde this summer.

Barrett has adjusted well to life in the EFL – registering four assists in eight appearances in all competitions.

Williams and Jellis saw their debut campaigns at Bescot marred by injury but both have played important roles in the opening stages of the season.

“Relationships are key and relationships between those local clubs,” Sadler acknowledged.