Bescot Beat S6 E4: A super start from Sadlers' Saddlers
Jonny Drury and George Bennett return with the latest episode of the Bescot Beat.
By Jonny Drury
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The boys are joined by Yellow Ribbon Podcast duo Rob Petrucco and Harley Sheldon to look at two more top results from Mat Sadler's men.
They reflect on the win over Cheltenham and penalty victory against Birmingham City in the EFL Trophy.
They also discuss the impact of Nathan Lowe and similarities to another former Walsall loan favourite, answer your questions and look back on some stunning Walsall goals from down the years.