Birmingham 1 Walsall 1 (3-4 pens) - George Bennett and Nathan Judah analysis

A solid defensive performance saw Walsall keep the Blues at bay in the first half, before Connor Barrett collected his third assist in two games to set-up Charlie Lakin for the opener in the 48th minute.

Birmingham pressed relentlessly for an equaliser in the second half and it eventually came in the 84th minute when Christoph Klarer fired into the far top corner.

Walsall claimed the extra point after Sam Hornby denied Seung-Ho Paik and Alfie May from the spot in a 4-3 penalty shoot-out victory.