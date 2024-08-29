Walsall sweating on fitness of key defender

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Farquharson was forced off just before half-time during Walsall’s 1-0 defeat against Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park on Saturday.

The 27-year-old is set to have a scan on his thigh this week with an update on his fitness expected during today’s press conference.

The defender was plagued by injury during his debut season at Bescot as he was restricted to just 21 appearances last term.

Sadler said: “It was his thigh. We haven’t been able to have the scan yet because of Bank Holiday. So we haven’t been able to get that in which is frustrating but we’ll have a clearer picture next time we speak on Thursday (today).”