George Bennett: Walsall subs showing the Saddlers have squad depth

Josh Koroma and Josh Ruffels guided Huddersfield into a 2-0 lead inside 53 minutes after Nathan Lowe had been denied from the spot for Walsall.

Walsall produced a memorable comeback against the 10 men of Huddersfield with Lowe scoring twice before Michal Helik’s own goal decided the contest in the 77th minute.

Here’s the main talking points from a special night at Bescot.

Lowe’s dream start

Walsall know better than most not to fall in love with a loan player but they appear to have unearthed another gem in the form of Lowe.

Admittedly, it’s early doors but his performance coupled with his goals couldn’t help but excite the Bescot faithful.