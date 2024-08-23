Tranmere v Walsall: Rovers squad stretched by injury after just two games

Rovers have collected a pair of goalless draws in their opening two games in League Two against Notts County and Port Vale respectively.

Zak Bradshaw was forced off with a knock at half-time during Tranmere’s 3-1 defeat against Everton under-21s in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night, while Luke Norris picked up a hamstring injury at Vale Park last Saturday.

The pair will be doubts for Saturday – adding to a growing injury list which also includes Declan Drysdale (hamstring), Josh Hawkes, Sam Taylor and Sam Finley.

Defender Jordan Turnbull made his return from injury in midweek but Adkins feels the resilience within his ranks will help his squad overcome the recent injury issues.

“I’ve got to manage the group of players without trying to lose any because some players are on the brink,” Adkins told the media.

“We lost a couple tonight (vs Everton under-21s on Tuesday) so that does present a little challenge for the weekend and also against Leicester City on Tuesday and at Carlisle after that.

“But we’ve got a resilient group who are working really hard and if you look at the first half performance (on Tuesday), I thought there was some really good football played there.”

Tranmere may be one of only four clubs yet to find the net in League Two, but they did get off the mark in the EFL Cup with a commanding 3-0 victory over Accrington Stanley last week courtesy of goals from Harvey Saunders, Josh Williams and Omari Patrick.