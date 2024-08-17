Mat Sadler gives Walsall striker update and expresses confidence

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Josh Gordon and Jamille Matt are the only two fit centre-forwards within the Saddlers’ ranks as it stands, although summer signing Albert Adomah has played as a makeshift striker in the past two games.

Meanwhile, Danny Johnson is on the grass but is yet to begin training with the group, as he continues his recovery from a viral infection, which saw him miss the whole of pre-season. A time frame on his return is still unclear.

Sadler revealed last week that Walsall had received a double setback in their quest to bolster their attacking ranks, after two loan deals had collapsed due to the parent clubs “readjusting their stance”.

The frustration at the lack of incomings has been tempered somewhat by a pair of positive results to start the season – a 1-0 win over Morecambe in their league opener and a shoot-out success against Exeter City in the EFL Cup.

However, the search for attacking reinforcements remains a hot topic of discussion.

Boss Sadler said: “I don’t foresee there being too many scenarios where we haven’t bought people in. The core supporters want to see the squad made up straight away.

“I would love it to be the start of July that the squad was made up and that’s it. You’ve got 24 players and every single base is covered but unfortunately that isn’t the case.

“So I can only echo to supporters that quite clearly I’m fully aware where we need to strengthen, and when deals are there to be done, I’ll do them.”

When asked what his alternative plan would be if the attack hasn’t been strengthened by the time the window slams shut at the end of the month, Sadler was not willing to go down the hypothetical route.

Instead, he wants to place his full focus on bringing two more strikers through the door and getting the very best out of both Matt and Josh Gordon.

He also added that he “trusts” the pair implicitly and purely wants to invest to provide them with assistance up front.

“I don’t want to go down the hypothetical route because clearly we know where we need to strengthen so I think that will just be drumming up something that suggests I’m thinking otherwise,” he continued.

“I’ve not been one to be continually saying we need to bring players in because my spots aren’t good enough. That’s really dangerous territory when you do that within the dressing room because I want to make clear to my guys (Josh Gordon and Jamille Matt) that they are doing everything and I trust them implicitly.

“My job is to give them a bit of help for different games and for different moments in the season where we’ll need different options to go and win games.

“I’m always really careful with my words on this because it’s important that the guys who are here are giving me absolutely everything and the unity and togetherness we’ve created isn’t hurt by me continually saying we need to bring players in.

“But quite clearly we’re fully aware that we need a couple more options up top and that’s what we’ll do.”