Walsall v Morecambe: Who's out and who's a doubt
Walsall kick-off the new League Two campaign when they welcome Morecambe to Bescot on Saturday.
Injuries proved a frustrating theme for Walsall last term and they failed to go through pre-season unscathed with a few bodies already on the treatment table.
One player who will be available for selection is summer signing Albert Adomah. The 36-year-old missed the closing stages of pre-season due to family reasons but has trained with the squad this week.
Here is your latest round-up from the Essington treatment room:
Jack Earing - hamstring (50%)
Earing has missed the past three pre-season friendlies with a hamstring injury.
Mat Sadler revealed in his pre-match press conference that the midfielder is fighting to be fit for Morecambe although he still remains a doubt.
The Walsall boss said: "Jack is fighting to be fit for Saturday.