Walsall v Morecambe: Who's out and who's a doubt

Injuries proved a frustrating theme for Walsall last term and they failed to go through pre-season unscathed with a few bodies already on the treatment table.

One player who will be available for selection is summer signing Albert Adomah. The 36-year-old missed the closing stages of pre-season due to family reasons but has trained with the squad this week.

Here is your latest round-up from the Essington treatment room:

Jack Earing - hamstring (50%)

Earing has missed the past three pre-season friendlies with a hamstring injury.

Mat Sadler revealed in his pre-match press conference that the midfielder is fighting to be fit for Morecambe although he still remains a doubt.

The Walsall boss said: "Jack is fighting to be fit for Saturday.