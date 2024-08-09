Express & Star
Close

Walsall v Morecambe: Who's out and who's a doubt

Walsall kick-off the new League Two campaign when they welcome Morecambe to Bescot on Saturday.

Plus
By George Bennett
Published
Walsall midfielder Jack Earing is fighting to be fit for Morecambe. (Photo by Nigel French/PA Wire)

Injuries proved a frustrating theme for Walsall last term and they failed to go through pre-season unscathed with a few bodies already on the treatment table.

One player who will be available for selection is summer signing Albert Adomah. The 36-year-old missed the closing stages of pre-season due to family reasons but has trained with the squad this week.

Here is your latest round-up from the Essington treatment room:

Jack Earing - hamstring (50%)

Earing has missed the past three pre-season friendlies with a hamstring injury.

Mat Sadler revealed in his pre-match press conference that the midfielder is fighting to be fit for Morecambe although he still remains a doubt.

The Walsall boss said: "Jack is fighting to be fit for Saturday.

Similar stories
Most popular