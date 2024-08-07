Back to the future for former forward Taylor Allen

Yet during his youth days, and even in his years at non-league, Allen was always known as a prolific centre-forward.

The sight of him playing at the back still feels strange to his former Wyrley Juniors and Hednesford Town youth coach Matt Allman but witnessing his rise to the EFL brings him immense pride, with Wyrley set to induct him into their Hall of Fame.

“If you’d have told me years ago that he’d be playing left centre-back I’d have said you were absolutely crazy,” Allman laughs.

“Taylor was always a forward player, a goalscorer.

“I started my coaching badges for Wyrley in 2009 and Taylor had already been there for a year by then.

“He played the 2009-10 season with me and then we moved on together to Hednesford where he played until the age of 16.

“Taylor always had a wand of a left foot but it was his attitude and work rate that set him above the other lads.