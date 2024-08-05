Taylor Allen pens new Walsall deal

Allen, 24, had his option year exercised at the end of last season and has now signed for an additional year to extend his stay at Bescot until 2026.

The Cannock-born utility man has made 62 appearances since arriving from Forest Green Rovers in the summer of 2022 - registering three goals and three assists apiece.

He impressed at left centre-back during the final three months of the previous campaign - featuring in every minute of Walsall’s last 16 matches in League Two.

He said: “Last season was a breakthrough year for me. I played continuous games and I’ve learned a lot about myself both as a person and as a player.

“Now, it’s just time to build on that. It’s my hometown club, I lived around the area so it’s nice for me.

“But the main thing is to help this club as much as I can to really help this team push on.”

Walsall boss Mat Sadler added: "It was something from last season that I wanted to get done.

"We had the option in his contract anyway so we knew we were able to be a bit more relaxed on sorting it out but it was also something I was eager to show Taylor how much we want him at this football club.

"He's been amazing in the last 12 months. He's taken the position, really ran with it and he can play multiple positions for us. He's a wonderful person and continues what we're trying to build - that continuity of players we want to build with and that's another one in that category."