Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran opens up amid exit talks

The Hammers appear the most likely destination for the 20-year-old Colombia international striker, who says he wants “something concrete” to materialise.

Duran scored eight goals last season in his first full campaign in English football but endured an occasionally strained relationship with Villa boss Unai Emery, with the player thought to be frustrated at a lack of playing time.

Now, for the first time, he has publicly confirmed his desire to leave Villa, who are prepared to sell for a fee of around £40million.

Speaking to the Colombian press, Duran said: “I take it very calmly with the help of my agent and my dad, we are taking everything little by little.