Matt Sadler: Star deal must suit both parties

Adomah has spent the past fortnight on trial at Walsall and featured at right wing-back in their opening two friendlies against Alvechurch and former club Villa.

Walsall are in the market for a new right wing-back this summer following the departures of Tom Knowles and Joe Foulkes, who have since joined Forest Green Rovers and Kidderminster Harriers respectively.

Connor Barrett arrived from National League side AFC Fylde earlier in the window and Sadler is keen to add another in his position ahead of the new campaign.

36-year-old Adomah, 36, who won the Championship play-offs in his third and final season at Villa Park in 2019, has been available as a free agent since his contract expired at Queens Park Rangers on June 30.