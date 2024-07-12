Harry Williams' Alvechurch return will show how for Walsall youngster has come

On just his fourth EFL appearance, Williams marshalled the threat of Bantams danger man Andy Cook with relative ease. Time and time again, the 21-year-old defender was first to every ball and kept the former Walsall striker at bay in open play to the delight of the travelling faithful.

For his post-match interview, Williams strolled out sporting a short-sleeved shirt, shorts and a beaming smile. The weather was of little concern to Williams for he was a man purely living in the moment.

It was hard to imagine that Williams had been plying his trade in the seventh-tier of English football just months before.

And while his debut season at Bescot may have been curtailed by injury, his homecoming against Alvechurch at Lye Meadow on Saturday will provide him with an occasion to reflect on just how far he has come.

"I am delighted to see him playing back at the Lye Meadow albeit against us rather for than for us," Alvechurch sporting director Mark Fogarty joyfully exclaims.

"We're also very proud as a football club for Harry himself."