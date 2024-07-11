Comment: Jackson Smith departure offers opportunity to Walsall loanee Tommy Simkin
Jackson Smith’s departure serves as a heavy blow for Walsall, but new loan signing Tommy Simkin will view this as an opportunity to follow in his footsteps at Bescot.
Walsall supporters revelled in Smith’s breakthrough success last term but there was always a looming fear that his future could lie elsewhere beyond this summer. That turned out to be the case, despite Walsall’s best attempts to tie him down to a contract extension, as the prospect of a four-year deal at League One side Barnsley proved too good an opportunity to turn down.
He has earned the right to challenge himself at a higher level having ousted Owen Evans as first-choice goalkeeper to make 30 appearances during his only full season at Walsall. The 22-year-old was instrumental to the Saddlers’ League Two play-off push, which eventually ended in disappointment, and he was rewarded further when he was named the club’s young player of the year.