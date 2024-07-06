David Okagbue: Walsall decision was an easy call

Okagbue penned a two-year deal with the Saddlers on Thursday after rejecting a new contract offer at Championship outfit Stoke City.

The 20-year-old initially joined Walsall on loan in September last year and went on to make 35 appearances in all competitions.

And after such a fruitful experience at Bescot, Okagbue has revealed that Mat Sadler’s persistence in bringing him back to the club further vindicated his belief that Walsall is the right place for him to be.

“I am absolutely buzzing to be back,” Okagbue told the club website. “Especially after last season, I love the club, I love everything about it. I love the team, it’s a great group, it’s a pretty similar group again this year and the staff were really good with me.

“It was a really easy decision for me at the end of last season and all throughout the off season, all I could think of was I wanted to come here and I am happy that it got done in the end.