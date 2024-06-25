Departing Walsall playmaker insists 'successful times' are ahead for Saddlers

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Hutchinson scored 23 goals in 106 games for the Saddlers following his arrival from Derby County back in 2022.

The 24-year-old netted 15 of those goals last season, including a memorable hat-trick in the 4-1 win over Gillingham.

And his performances for Mat Sadler's side led to him scooping a trio awards at the end of the campaign.

Earlier this week, Rovers trigged the compensation release clause in the midfielder's contract - paving the way for him to pen a three-year deal at The Gas.

In a departing statement on social media, Hutchinson paid tribute to the club for giving him the freedom to play his 'best football'.

And he also insisted the club was in safe hands with successful times ahead.

He said: "I have had the best, most enjoyable two years at this fantastic club.

"I have learnt so much in my time here and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to play for Walsall.

"The trust that has been put in me by the club has allowed me to play freely, and ultimately is the reason that Walsall is the club in which I have had the most enjoyment and played my best football.

"I would like to thank everyone involved with the club, from the players and the staff, to all of the fans, for making these past two years so special.

"I'm certain that there are successful times ahead for Walsall and that the club is in safe hands."