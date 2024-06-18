Walsall end of season survey: Have your say!

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

There were improvements in various areas at the Saddlers this season - both on and off the pitch.

Sadler had success in the transfer market - while players already at the club also played their part in an 11th placed finish.

After the conclusion of the season back in April and with pre-season fast approaching we want to get the views of you - the Saddlers fans.

Have your say below in our by Sunday - with the results set to be released next week: