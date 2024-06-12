Walsall on verge of landing AFC Fylde defender

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Express & Star understands that recent reports linking Barrett with an imminent switch to the Bescot are accurate.

The right wing-back, who is out of contract with the Coasters at the end of the month, is set to replace Tom Knowles, who will leave for Forest Green Rovers next month.

Barrett made 81 appearances during his two seasons at Fylde - registering seven goals and 17 assists.

He achieved promotion to the National League in his debut campaign in 2023 and contributed 11 assists as Fylde finished 18th last term.

The 22-year-old also had youth spells at Leicester City and Burnley respectively, and played alongside Walsall goalkeeper Jackson Smith during his solitary season at Kettering Town in 2021-22.