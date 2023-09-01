Walsall sign defender David Okagbue on season-long loan

David Okagbue signs (credit Walsall FC)

The 19-year-old defender was part of their first team squad during pre-season and has also been an unused substitute during the Potter's current campaign.

Okagbue enjoyed a successful loan spell with Oldham Athletic last season and scored his first senior goal with the Latics in a 2-2 draw with Scunthorpe United last October.

"It’s a great move for me,” said the talented centre-back.

"I am looking forward to getting men’s football under my belt again, this time in the Football League.

"I am a strong, aggressive and commanding centre back and I want to play as many games as I can, help the team win games and finish as high as possible."