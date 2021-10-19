Matt Taylor delighted with ruthless Walsall finishing

SPORT COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 19/10/2021..Oldham Athletic FC V Walsall FC. W: Matt Taylor.

Goals from Jack Earing, George Miller and Emmanuel Osadebe earned the Saddlers a 3-1 win at Boundary Park.

Earing and Miller both netted during a first half otherwise short on chances and Taylor said: “I enjoyed our ruthlessness. It is what we have been asking for. Tonight the players delivered in the final third.

“In the first half we had three shots on goal and scored two goals. That is the difference between winning and losing at any level of football.

“I have spoken many times about the amount of chances we create. Tonight you saw a ruthlessness which I thought was fantastic. It has been coming.”

Osadebe netted with five minutes to go after substitute Hallam Hope had taken advantage of slack defending at a corner to bring Oldham back into the game.

Taylor added: “It was a tough spell but the players dug in for each other. At some point you have to surrender space on the pitch and we chose to do that out wide and we dealt extremely well with the crosses.

“Again it was a set piece which was our undoing and we won’t ignore that.

“It was fantastic to see George score again. That is five goals from him now. Jack does that every day in training, passing the ball into the back of the net.

“The third goal, the composure once Emmanuel had worked so hard, I am really pleased.