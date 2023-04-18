Glassgirls clinch title at home to reach third tier

Meesha Dudley Jones of WBA races forward in the game against Burnley. Picture Stuart Leggett

Their third promotion in three seasons was secured by goals in either half from Millie Rogers and Lois Jefferies.

Captain Amber Lawrence, who has been with the club since they played at step six, said it was a career highlight for her and she was proud of their achievement.

She said: “To clinch the title at the War Memorial Ground in front of a really big crowd is wonderful because everyone has worked so hard to achieve this and it meant we could celebrate it with the fans.”

In the Championship, Birmingham City won 4-2 at Crystal Palace after taking an early three-goal lead – Blues are at home to Durham Women tomorrow night.

But Wolves were frustrated in their attempts to gain ground on leaders Nottingham Forest in the National Premier Northern.

They could only draw 0-0 at home to Derby County, with Forest also drawing 1-1 at Brighouse Town.

The result means, with two games left, third-placed Wolves are three points away from Forest with a game in hand but the leaders have a plus 20 goal difference.

Albion went down 2-1 to second-placed Burnley at The Hawthorns. The visitors took the lead on six minutes before Albion equalised through a deflection off Kerry Walklett, but the winner came on 56 minutes.

Stoke City stay in sixth after a thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Huddersfield.

In the West Midlands Women’s League Premier Division, Lye Town lost narrowly 3-2 at Solihull Sporting, Lichfield City went down 3-0 at Worcester City and second-placed Kidderminster Harriers 2-0 at leaders Sutton Coldfield Town.

Walsall Wood and Walsall both exited the Division One cup competition. Wood lost 6-3, with Natasha Baptiste, Freya Green and Rosie Hargreaves getting their goals. Walsall lost 3-0 at Knowle.