Title delight of Glassgirls’ boss

Stourbridge Ladies have won the West Midlands Premier title Pic: Stu Leggett

Stour smashed six past Lye Town last weekend to become champions with a couple of games to spare.

It has been a stellar season – also going on a Women's FA Cup adventure that saw them eventually exit at the hands of Sheffield United – and they have deservedly clinched a place in Northern One Midlands for next season.

"To get it done with a couple of games to go is brilliant," said Fisher.

"Two or three months ago, we were thinking about the final day at Sutton Coldfield Town and it potentially being a title-decider.

"So, to be in the position we're in, how the girls have done it has been brilliant.

"I'm just over the moon for everyone at the club as this has been a good five-year plan. To finally get there is great."

The Glassgirls have been in blistering scoring form all season long – boasting a goal difference of 109 – and got over the line with a couple of massive victories.

A 7-0 triumph over Lichfield City meant they had one hand on the title before a 6-0 success at Lye.

"There have been dips and a couple of tense moments where we've just scraped wins, but those are the results that win you championships," said Fisher.

"I think a lot of it is down to our squad depth.

"I've got 21 signed, and we've been able to rotate and keep players happy, so that's been key to the success.

"We've had good quality in the squad all the way through the season.

"Lye, they're a growing club, and I think they'll do well next year.

"We've had a lot of nice messages from other clubs, saying we deserved it.

"Our goal difference of 109 compared to 50-odd in second, that speaks volumes really.

"I don't think anyone can begrudge us for what we've done."

Having won the title, Stour now want to keep up the momentum as they head to Coventry Sphinx tomorrow.

They also have a West Midlands Premier Cup final against Kidderminster Harriers to look forward to on Sunday week.

"With the FA Cup run, these women have played 40 games," added Fisher.

"They've got jobs as teachers and NHS workers, so to have played 40 games is remarkable.

"We've got the cup final against Kidderminster, too, so we could do the double. It's a great story."

Among the other results from last weekend, Villa lost to relegated Birmingham in the Second City Derby as the Women's Super League season came to a close.

Lichfield drew 4-4 with Coundon Court in the West Midlands Premier while Walsall Wood lost 4-1 to Shrewsbury Town in the West Midlands One Cup semi-finals.

Wolves beat fierce rivals Albion to lift the Birmingham County Cup in midweek.

Tomorrow, in the West Midlands Premier, Lichfield are at City of Stoke.