Rushall Olympic will give Nomads the respect they deserve

The Pics boss is coming up against several former players in the FA Cup third qualifying round tie tomorrow.

The Nomads, who are 16th in Northern One Midlands – two divisions below Rushall – feature Zayn Hakeem, Rhys Dolan and the “experienced” Chris O’Grady, all of whom Stevens says he knows well from his previous managerial role at Coalville Town.

However, Stevens is remaining focused on his side and victory this weekend.

“Regardless of any run we’ve got a very good team to beat at the weekend,” said the Pics boss.

“They’re a very experienced side for a step four side. They work extremely hard and are very athletic, so we’ve got to be on our guard.

“But, we’re at home and it’s important we take advantage of that.

“A few of them have played under me before at Coalville.

“We know a lot about them and we know what the FA Cup is like, it’s important that you apply yourself correctly and give the opposition the respect they deserve.

“They beat Alvechurch and Mickleover in the competition. There will be no pushovers.”

National League North Rushall are hoping to bounce back from defeat to Chester last weekend.

Stevens says he learned a lot about his side after the Pics played more than an hour of the match with 10 men due to Dempsey Arlott-John’s sending off.

“It was disappointing,” said the Rushall boss. “Against the best sides it’s difficult playing with 11 let alone 10.

“One thing that impressed me was the lads showed great character and great commitment,” he said.

“I definitely feel like we are getting there. A few tweaks and a couple of players coming back. There’s lots to look forward to.”

Rushall are offering reduced admission prices for the FA Cup tie. Tickets are priced at £12 per adult, £8 for concessions, £5 for under-18s and £2 for under-12s.

Elsewhere, Kidderminster Harriers are hoping to progress with their famous FA Cup run in 2021/22 still fresh in the mind.

Harriers reached the fourth proper round just three years ago, facing West Ham.

Phil Brown’s side visit National League North rivals Buxton this weekend after defeat to Alfreton Town last weekend.

Kidderminster have the third-worst record from the last six league games – winless in the last four matches.

Speaking after defeat last weekend, Brown said: “The word frustration comes out, but I’m allowed to be on the touchline. The players are not allowed to get frustrated, they’ve got to just keep doing what they are. It will eventually turn into a win for sure.”

In the Southern Central Premier, fourth-placed Halesowen Town are eyeing up the league’s top spot as they sit just two points adrift of leaders Stamford.

Russell Penn’s side host Stratford while league-rivals Stourbridge, who have fallen outside the top 10 and to 12th in the standings, go to Alvechurch after losing their last two matches - conceding five goals.