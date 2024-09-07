Halesowen Town 1 Leiston 1 - Report

Yeltz manager Russ Penn had mixed feelings. “I’m slightly frustrated but also content with a good reaction after last week. I’m semi-pleased with all the chances created but disappointed we didn’t win the game.”

In early exchanges, George Quantrell’s 25 yard shot was turned around the post by Halesowen goalkeeper Dan Platt for a 2nd minute corner and at the other end McKauley Manning hit a 20 yard shot at Leiston goalkeeper William Johnson. Kieren Donnelly struck a weak shot at Johnson from Manning’s 8th minute break and Manning then set up Josh Smile to blaze over the bar two minutes later.

Halesowen’s Enock Lusiama - on his full debut - robbed his defender on the left wing after 30 minutes and advanced to bring a save by Johnson’s legs from the tight angle. The Yeltz then defended two corners and a 39th minute curling effort from Jamar Loza was tipped over the bar for a corner by Platt.

At the start of the second half Manning’s 30 yard free-kick was tipped past the post by goalkeeper Johnson. Halesowen took a 48th minute lead from the resulting corner as Johnson could only punch clear for LUSIAMA to score his first Yeltz goal with an overhead kick through a crowded goalmouth.

Halesowen then had the first of four great chances to increase their lead just two minutes later when Donnelly was put clean through but failed to beat Johnson, who made a great save and also collected the rebound from Donnelly’s header.

Manning struck the Leiston upright at the end of a lightning 67th minute break started when Lusiama found Tee. Johnson made another 71st minute brilliant save to deny substitute Finley Holmes in front of goal after fellow substitute Ryan Boothe did well to cross.

The Yeltz paid the price for the missed chances with Leiston’s 84th minute sucker punch as substitute Ismael Botelho-Fatadjo worked free down the left and crossed for substitute Kyran CLEMENTS to nod home in front of goal. The visitors went close again when Fatadjo fired into the side-netting from Loza’s ball.

In late home pressure, Boothe struck the post in the 87th minute and his placed injury time shot from substitute Todd Parker’s free-kick was then turned away for a corner.

Halesowen Town: Dan Platt; Jak Hickman (Ben Cassidy 80), Reece Mitchell, Nat Kelly, Ryan Wynter (c), Ryan Wollacott, Josh Smile, Conor Tee (Todd Parker 76), Enock Lusiama Lokeba (Ryan Boothe 69), Kieren Donnelly (Finley Holmes 69), McKauley Manning. Sub Not Used: Lewis Solly.

Leiston: William Johnson; Wyatt Hill (c), Oliver Yun, Fraser Alexander, Eddie Jackson, Jack Manley (Ismael Botelho-Fatadjo 58), Oliver Saunders (Sebastian Dunbar 76), Ben Fowkes, George Quantrell, Jamar Loza, Ryan Jarvis (Kyran Clements 76). Sub Not Used: Benjamin Batho.

Referee: Lewis Mountain Attendance: 1,203

Booked: Donnelly (52), Loza (52), Lusiama (65), Manning (78), Mitchell (90)