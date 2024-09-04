Valiant Whitchurch Alport go out in FA Cup replay

After drawing 1-1 at home in their initial first qualifying round tie on Saturday, Whitchurch put in a valiant performance away at Ericstan Park in the replay, but it wasn’t enough to get their name in the hat for the next round.

Manager Adam Shillcock said: “I’m still proud of the lads. We’ve gone toe-to-toe with a good step four side who have quality footballers. On another day we could have won both games.

“In the first game we’ve taken them to 89 minutes before they equalised and tonight if we take our chances we could win.”

Josh Beamond drew Whitchurch level before the half hour, having conceded an early opener, but a 79th-minute Wythenshawe winner was enough to see the hosts through.