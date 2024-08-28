Badgers maul Wulfs as Reg fires in five

Will Whieldon got another as the newly-promoted Badgers condemned Wulfs to their first defeat of the season in the 6-0 drubbing.

Dudley Town warmed up for their mammoth FA Cup tie against Stourbridge as Brad Mansell struck an 86th-minute winner from the penalty spot against OJM Black Country. OJM captain Callum Nimmo had been sent off for blocking a shot on the line with his hands.

Last year’s losing play-off finalists Lichfield City are the early leaders after a 2-0 win at Atherstone Town thanks to goals from Leighton McMenemy and Jude Taylor.

Stourport Swifts slipped off the top after losing 1-0 at Studley, while Stone Old Alleynians drew 0-0 at Uttoxeter Town and Wolverhampton Casuals lost 4-2 at Romulus.

Elsewhere, Tividale drew 1-1 with Highgate United thanks to Jordon Sangha’s second-half equaliser.

Smethwick Rangers lead the way in Midland One after a 4-2 success at Stapenhill. Sam Price, Oli Jeeves, Red Simons and Xavier Nwobani-Akano on target.

Cradley Town overcame Lutterworth Athletic 5-2 thanks to Jack Till, Joe Fitzpatrick, Lucas Muckley, Brad Ward and Joshua Marsden, while Josh Godwin and Bradley Welding fired Gornal Athletic past Birstall United, 2-1.

Wednesfield lost 2-1 at Heather St John’s, but Bilston win 4-0 at home to Sutton United – Jake Short, Adam Nazir, Eesa Sawyers and Soms Sibanda on target.

Stafford Town went level on points with North West Counties League Division One South leaders Alsager Town after a 2-1 victory at Ashville. Patryk Mazurkiewicz and Jamie Fox netted.

Mitchell Glover fired Eccleshall past Winsford United, while Edgars Nikolajevs bagged a brace for Wolves Sporting in their 2-2 draw against Sandbach United.

And in Hellenic League Division One, Bewdley Town lost 3-2 at home to Shortwood United.

The road to Wembley is under way in the FA Vase, with several of our region’s clubs negotiating the first qualifying round on Saturday.

Reg Smith and Will Whieldon fired Brocton past OJM Black Country, while Wolverhampton Casuals won 3-0 at Southam United thanks to Tyler Bishop, Farid Mikidam and Daniels Mikulovs.

AFC Wulfrunians also progressed, 4-0 at Westfields courtesy of strikes from Jake Webb, Bradley Lawley, Craig Tuckley and Nathan Walker.

Patryk Mazurkiewicz’s hat-trick gave Stafford Town a 4-1 victory at Bilston Town and Bewdley Town were 4-0 winners over AFC Bridgnorth.

However, Cradley Town, Wednesfield and Eccleshall exited the competition.

In the Midland Premier, Lichfield City won 3-0 at Stone Old Alleynians, Stourport Swifts drew 1-1 with Uttoxeter Town and Tividale lost 6-0 at home to Whitchurch Alport.

Gornal Athletic lost 3-2 at home to Coton Green in Midland One, but Kamil Solecki got Smethwick Rangers’ winner against Sutton United.

Wolves Sporting lost to four Thomas Wakefield goals at Foley Meir in North West Counties League First Division South.