Good friends to meet as the FA Vase kicks off

Town have enjoyed a fantastic start to their campaign, winning six of their eight North West Counties League Division One South matches to sit second in the table – two points adrift of top spot.

It’s been quite the turnaround for Stafford, who avoided relegation by one place in 2023 when Wall took over.

His side head to Bilston in the Vase after thumping Shawbury United 7-2 last weekend and beating local-rivals Eccleshall 2-1 midweek, and Wall is looking forward to facing his friends in the Black Country.

He said: “When the draw came out, within five minutes me and Mike had exchanged messages.

“It’s almost like a bragging right situations as well as the biggest cup competition that we’re in this season

“It’s a good old draw for a personal view but Bilston are a good side and it’ll be a tough afternoon

“We need to go there and carry on doing what we’re doing but it’ll be an exciting game.

“Last year we changed the team for the cup game and went out quite early and it probably helped us because we went on a run in the league. But this year we’re in a situation where we are going into every game looking to get something from it.

“The FA Vase financially benefits each club and so it’s quite an important one to the club. There’s no pressure but we will be looking to go as far as we can.”

Town have put together a run of three league wins in a row for the second time already this season, and the Stafford boss is over the moon with their start.

“It’s been a really good start to the season, the only points we have dropped are against teams that coming into the end of the season we feel will be in the mix,” added Wall. “It’s been as good a start as you can imagine so we’re buzzing at the moment.

“It’s probably a bit unexpected by a lot of people, but I knew I’d built a good group.

“It’s the second time this season we’ve put together three runs on the bounce so it’s looking good.”

Meanwhile, Brocton host OJM Black Country, Cradley Town go to Shifnal Town and Bewdley Town entertain AFC Bridgnorth.

Wolves Casuals visit Southam United while Wednesfield welcome Atherstone Town, and AFC Wulfrunians travel to Westfields.

Eccleshall visit Worcester Raiders, while league rivals Wolves Sporting visit Foley Meir in the North West Counties League Division One South.

In the Midland Premier, Stone Old Alleynians entertain Lichfield City and Tividale welcome Whitchurch Alport, while in Midland One Smethwick Rangers host Sutton United.