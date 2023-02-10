AFC Wulfrunians looking to write more FA Vase history

AFC Wulfrunians in action

This weekend sees the Wulfs in the fifth round of the competition for the first time ever after they saw off Anesty Nomads last month.

The game will be a special occasion for the club and all involved, and manager Gregg is hoping things will go their way.

He said: “Just by being around the club by the hype you can tell what the magnitude of the game is. I think we’ve got to just enjoy the day. It’s a cup competition so who knows what could happen.

“The people around the club who’ve been there a long time are constantly talking about the game. I’m really happy for them.

“It’s something that they can grasp on to and who knows, it’s there for us, we’ve just got to believe.”

Gregg hopes the game will bring a big crowd to the Castlecroft stadium to support his side as he knows it’ll be a test against Congleton of the North West Counties League Premier Division.

“We’re hoping this will attract more people to the club in general, not just this weekend,” he added. “It’s a great club.

“The more people we get the better atmosphere we will have and I think it’ll only be good for the club going forward. They know what to expect, we know what to expect. They’re a very physical side and a big bunch of lads.

“We want the lads to go out there and play their own game and not worry about them too much.

“There’s no doubt it’s going to be a tough task on the day. Hopefully we’ll get the result, but if not in terms of what we’ve done in the cup competitions this year and as a club moving forward, it’s been absolutely brilliant.

“We can only hope for better things in the future.”

Meanwhile, in the Midland League Premier Division, Stone Old Alleynians visit Shifnal Town while Lye Town welcome leaders Walsall Wood and Lichfield City visit Highgate United.

Stourport Swifts travel to Darlaston Town, Tividale entertain Whitchurch Alport and Wolverhampton Casuals travel to Worcester City.

In Midland One, Bilston Town visit Shawbury United while Heath Hayes host Ashby Ivanhoe and OJM Black Country visit Coventry Copsewood.

Cradley Town welcome Wednesfield, Wolves Sporting visit Nuneaton Griff and Dudley Town entertain Coton Green.