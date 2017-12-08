Father versus son as AFC Wulfrunians host Worcester

Wulfs are managed by ex-Kidderminster Harriers and Birmingham City midfielder Richard Forsyth, whose 21-year-old son George plays for City.

“My son plays for them so that will be interesting,” said the Wulfs chief.

“He has been trying to get some of our tactics out of me this week, and I’ve been doing the same to him – we have had a good laugh about it.

“We have had quite a bit of banter and we’re looking forward to it. George is a midfielder and can play centre-half as well.

“He’s just turned 21 and he’s enjoying it there, but I don’t want him to enjoy it tomorrow.”

Wulfs are 10th in the Midland Premier while City are fourth. Forsyth says there is no pressure on his men – it is all on his son and his team-mates.

“We’ve had a bit of a dodgy run – a few wins and a few loss – after a good run, bringing us back to normality,” he said.

“We’re 10th and for AFC Wulfrunians, with our budget, it’s a great achievement.

“Worcester are on a different level to us, they cannot really afford to slip up.

“The pressure is on them so we can enjoy it and give it a good go. We lost 5-0 at their place earlier in the season but it shouldn’t have been 5-0 – we had a few chances.”

As well as knowing the threats his son brings, Forsyth is very much aware of the quality of City joint-manager Lee Hughes.

The former Albion man is set to lead the line, and the Wulfs boss played with him at Kidderminster in the 90s.

“I played with Lee at Kidderminster and he’s still a big threat,” added Forsyth.

“He has been a top player and he’s got great movement.”

Meanwhile, league leaders Sporting Khalsa look to get back to winning ways as they head to Rocester.