Emi Martinez targets trophies with Aston Villa after retaining Yashin Trophy

The Argentina international became the first player ever to retain the Yashin Trophy at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris on Monday night.

Martinez helped Villa finish fourth in last season’s Premier League and reach the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League.

He then played an integral role in Argentina reclaiming their Copa America title in the summer.

The 32-year-old expressed pride in his achievement but insisted he is motivated more by team silverware than personal accolades.

“I don’t see myself as the best – there are so many good goalies I see week in, week out,” he said.

“I only care about group titles with the national team, with Aston Villa. I focus on myself and my goalie coaches know the work I put in every day. For me, it’s about improving myself.

“Sometimes when you’re on the pitch you behave in the way that you want to win the game.

“Off the pitch, I’m a dad, I’m a proud man, I’m a husband, I’m a son. On the pitch, I want to do everything I can to help my national team and my club, which is Aston Villa.

“We’re doing something amazing in the club, we’re moving forward. We’ve won back-to-back trophies with the national team and that’s all I care about.”

Martinez, who joined Villa from Arsenal four years ago in a £20million deal, signed a new five-year contract at the club earlier this year.

He saw off competition from Spain’s Unai Simon, Real Madrid's Andriy Lunin, Gianluigi Donnarumma of PSG and AC Milan's Mike Maignan to claim his second Yashin Trophy.

“It’s huge for me,” Martinez continued.

“I always dreamed of playing one game for the national team. Coming from such a young lad to England and trying to work my way up to succeed at Aston Villa and with the national team, winning one (cap) was an honour.

“Back-to-back (Yashin Trophies) is something I never expected. I’m just proud to be here today. All thanks go to my family and friends.”