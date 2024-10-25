Unai Emery: Aston Villa will have made it when success feels normal

Villa are riding high in both the Premier League and Champions League, sitting top of the latter table after winning their first three matches back in Europe’s premier club competition.

But the ever-demanding Emery believes there is still some way to go before they can be regarded as serious contenders for silverware and thinks they will have only truly made it when their achievements so far this season stop feeling special.

Villa beat Bayern Munich earlier this month in the Champions League and sit fourth in the Premier League ahead of this afternoon’s visit of Bournemouth.

But Emery does not believe they are even among the favourites for a top-seven finish.

He said: “This is our challenge and my objective. Try to play with consistency. I try to play with consistency in the Champions League.