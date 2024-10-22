Aston Villa v Bologna: Matty Cash is living his dream –and sees no limits for Villa

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Villa host Bologna tonight with boss Unai Emery telling his players there can be no let-up if they want to enjoy success both domestically and in Europe.

Cash is hoping to make his Champions League debut after missing the opening wins over Young Boys and Bayern Munich through injury.

The right-back admitted playing in the competition will be the stuff of dreams and something he could not have imagined when he joined Villa from Nottingham Forest four years ago.

He said: “Since then the club has gone through roof quality in every department it has gone up and the club hasn’t got a ceiling.

“It can go all the way to the top. Obviously we are playing Champions League football, it is a building block and the manager is a big part of getting here. It’s great to be here and we have come a long way.

“We’ve always had the quality to do it. The manager has given a platform to perform. “Meetings and videos and the detail he goes into to make sure we are ready, it all ties into a major part to why we’re here. We want to keep winning and performing.

“The Premier League is key to get fourth position to get Champions League football, then when we are here, enjoy it, play with freedom, express ourselves and get as many results as we can.”

Thursday will mark two years since Emery was appointed with Villa sitting just outside the Premier League relegation zone. Cash believes the Spaniard’s attention to detail has been key to the club’s stunning revival, with lengthy team meetings part of the preparation for every match.

That will be no different against Bologna, who have drawn six of their first eight Serie A matches. The Italian club are back in Europe’s elite club competition for the first time in 60 years after last season’s fourth-placed finish and Cash knows they will pose a very different challenge to the likes of Bayern.

Another difference may be in the stands. While the opening home tie against Bayern sold out in record time, tonight’s game still had tickets available last night with supporters seemingly less willing to pay the minimum £85 price.

That is of little concern to Emery, who will prepare for this match the same he does every other.

“We’re meeting after this press conference and we will probably be there for an hour and a half, but if you want to play in big games to be successful you have to take it all in,” said Cash.

“The manager’s record in European football is amazing. The game nowadays is so tactical that when you have a manager like him, who knows it inside out, it helps.

“You can see how well drilled we are tactically over two years and that’s why we’ve had good results against very tough opponents.

“We have to do it on the pitch but we are given the info to go and perform. It’s about individual quality but tactically you have to be bang on it.”

Cash is one of several Villa players to have suffered a hamstring injury this season but returned for the 0-0 draw with Manchester United prior to the international break.

With Emery now having virtually a full squad to pick from, the 27-year-old says every player knows they have no option but to perform.

“Otherwise you don’t play,” he said. The manager is massive on that,” he said.

“Our squad now is so great in all positions. We are strong and we will need that with Premier League, Champions League and cup games.

“There will be a lot of rotation and everyone needs to be ready to perform. It makes you play better by having loads of competition.

“I haven’t made my Champions League debut yet but I hope it comes [tonight].

“Every boy’s dream is to play at the highest level and I have worked incredibly hard to get here. I played in the World Cup which was amazing and made my Premier League debut four years ago and now the Champions League. Looking forward to it as I dreamed of these moments as a young boy.”