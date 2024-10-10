Zych is spot on for Aston Villa’s young guns

The Poland youth international capped off a fantastic display by saving two spot-kicks as Villa’s youngsters claimed two points from the Northern Group D tie, which had finished 1-1 after 90 minutes.

It means Josep Gombau’s team are top of the table ahead of next month’s final group stage match at Barrow. A string of international call-ups meant Villa’s starting XI at Bolton was largely pooled from the club’s under-18s. But they performed impressively against an experienced home side, with 20-year-old Zych underlining his considerable potential with a man-of-the-match performance.

The keeper was quickly into the action, saving from former Wolves striker Aaron Collins in the opening minutes before then clawing away Klaidi Lolos’ header.

Villa were under the cosh, but took the lead when Trai-Varn Mulley headed home Bradley Burrowes’ cross just past the half-hour mark.

Zych saved from Collins again just before the break and then watched as Kyle Dempsey sent a free-kick against the bar.

The Villa keeper was finally beaten 11 minutes from time by Victor Adeboyejo’s header, but saved from Collins and George Thomason in the shoot-out to cap a memorable night.