De Pauw angry as red card costs Aston Villa at Brighton

With the Women’s Super League clash level at 2-2, Villa defender Paula Tomas conceded a penalty and was shown a red card for an alleged elbow on Seagulls striker Kiko Seike.

Fran Kirby scored from the spot to set the hosts on course for victory, but De Pauw was not happy with the officials.

“You get a freak moment where I think the referee makes a bad decision,” he said. “The explanation from the fourth official was an elbow. I didn’t see an elbow. I think that moment killed us.”

Rachel Daly had earlier scored twice, first to put Villa ahead and then to get them back level after Nikita Parris and Pauline Bremer had scored for the home side.

After Kirby had scored from the spot, Michelle Agyemang put the result beyond doubt deep into stoppage time.

Birmingham City continued their perfect home record with a 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers.

Skipper Louise Quinn opened the scoring with a header, before Christie Harrison-Murray struck in the second half to seal the points and a victory which moved Blues up to third in the Championship.

Wolves sit in the same position in the Northern Premier Division after two second-half goals from Charlotte Greengrass earned them a 2-0 home win over Rugby Borough, a result which saw them leapfrog the visitors in the table.

Next up for Wolves is a derby against Albion at The Hawthorns on Sunday. The latter’s preparations did not go so well as they were beaten 2-1 at Hull City, Hannah George’s second-half strike proving only a consolation.

Stourbridge went down 2-0 to Liverpool Feds, while bottom-of-the-table Sporting Khalsa lost 6-0 away to Stoke.

Kidderminster Harriers kept in touch with the pacesetters in the West Midlands Premier League with a 2-0 win over Coundon Court, thanks to goals from Eloise Harris and Senna Robinson.

Hednesford Town had a huge win in Division One North as they smashed Leek Town Reserves 10-0. Lichfield City also had cause to celebrate after a 3-1 win at Tamworth but there was disappointment for Walsall, who went down 2-1 at home to Eccleshall.

Kirsty Roberts scored twice as Halesowen Town thumped Hereford Pegasus 6-2 in Division One South.