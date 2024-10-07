Aston Villa player ratings vs Manchester United as young star gets a 5

Emi Martinez

Saved twice from Rashford, the second an excellent stop with his fingertips. His handling was also very good. Another clean sheet.

Saves 7

Matty Cash

Didn’t have the best started when he gave the ball to Rashford for an early chance, but grew into the game.

Improved 6

Ezri Konsa

Only lasted 11 minutes before going off. Villa cannot afford to lose him for any great length of time.

Injured N/A

Pau Torres

Has had a good week after a pretty difficult time at Ipswich. Tasked with leading the defence after Konsa’s exit and did well.