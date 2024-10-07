Aston Villa player ratings vs Manchester United as young star gets a 5
Matt Maher gives his player ratings following the stalemate at Villa Park.
By Matt Maher
Emi Martinez
Saved twice from Rashford, the second an excellent stop with his fingertips. His handling was also very good. Another clean sheet.
Saves 7
Matty Cash
Didn’t have the best started when he gave the ball to Rashford for an early chance, but grew into the game.
Improved 6
Ezri Konsa
Only lasted 11 minutes before going off. Villa cannot afford to lose him for any great length of time.
Injured N/A
Pau Torres
Has had a good week after a pretty difficult time at Ipswich. Tasked with leading the defence after Konsa’s exit and did well.