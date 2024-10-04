Amadou Onana, Leon Bailey and Jacob Ramsey are all doubts heading into the fixture, with Emery preparing to make a late call on whether the trio will be involved.

The boss is most optimistic over midfielder Onana, who came off just before the hour mark during Wednesday’s 1-0 Champions League win over Bayern Munich.

Ramsey was also forced off early in that match and his involvement against United is more doubtful, as is Bailey’s.

“Both are now doubts,” said Emery. “I don’t know if they are going to be available.

“Tomorrow (Saturday) we are going to train but the timing is tight.

“We will need every player and tomorrow we will train, it depends how they feel. Today, they are a doubt.

“Onana is a doubt but I think he will be available because he is not a really serious injury.

“Playing matches during the week and at the weekend we have to be clinical in our decision.

“Even Sunday morning, Leon and Jacob and how the players have recovered is going to be very important in my decision.”

Sunday’s match is Villa’s seventh in the space of 22 days. They have won five and drawn one of the previous six.