Unai Emery outlines Aston Villa role ahead of huge Champions League clash with Bayern Munich

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The boss believes the Bavarian giants, who Villa host in their first home match back among Europe’s elite, are among the favourites to win the competition next spring.

But he also thinks his players can take heart from their performances against the Premier League’s Champions League regulars.

Villa beat both Manchester City and Arsenal last season and Emery said: “I told the players yesterday, after the match we played on Sunday and the game we will play against Manchester United, we are playing against the best teams in the world in the Premier League and we are showing our capacity.

“Now we are going to face one of the best in Europe as well. My expectation is to try to compete, facing them and getting our best performance with the possibility of getting a good result.”

Wednesday’s match is both a repeat of the 1982 European Cup final and Villa’s first in the continent’s top club competition since a quarter-final against Juventus in 1983.

Emery himself boasts an impressive record against the Germans having beaten them while in charge of both Paris St Germain and Villarreal.

But he insisted his preparations for the match have been no different than they were for Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Ipswich.

“We are playing a special match but I am preparing the match the same,” he said.

“Some of the players are going to debut tomorrow in the Champions League and it’s good news for me and for them.

“For me, it’s about not changing my ideas. You have to enjoy it and set each match playing and focusing to try to get a good way there. The most important thing is to be consistent in the season.

“In the Premier League we are playing teams like them (Bayern), favourites like Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal who can win this competition this year.

“Playing in Europe, of course, we are very happy to face Bayern at home and hopefully we can enjoy tomorrow. Hopefully we can compete and show our best.

“It’s the first match (at Villa Park) after a long time. When it’s a new competition, we are motivated and expect to play with our supporters in Villa Park.”

Matty Cash has returned to training but will not be ready to return for tonight’s match, with Ezri Konsa again expected to deputise at right-back.