Unai Emery takes aim at England after Morgan Rogers under-21 call

The 22-year-old, who has begun the season in impressive form, has been included in the U21s squad for matches against Northern Ireland and Austria but Emery thinks his player will gain little from the experience.

Though Emery respects interim Three Lions boss Lee Carsley’s decision to select others ahead of Rogers, the Villa chief thinks the U21s call is of little benefit to either player or his club.

He said: “What is a player like Morgan Rogers gaining by playing for the U21s? I am surprised.

“I respect that they are not calling him for the first team, but the second team? He is not a player for the second team. Hopefully, he will come back here in good shape.”