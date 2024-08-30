Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Unai Emery’s men will be aiming to bounce back at the King Power Stadium after suffering their opening defeat of the campaign last week to Arsenal.

One change to the starting XI is already guaranteed, with right-back Matty Cash set to miss around a month with a hamstring injury.

Emi Martinez

Will feel he should have done better for Arsenal’s second goal last week, which he got a hand to but was unable to keep out.

Kosta Nedeljkovic

This was going to be Emery’s big call. But the injury to Diego Carlos, with Cash already out, means 18-year-old Nedeljkovic is almost guaranteed to make his full Villa debut.

Ezri Konsa