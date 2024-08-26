Aston Villa player ratings vs Arsenal as England international gets a 5
Matt Maher gives his Aston Villa player ratings vs Arsenal.
By Matt Maher
Emi Martinez
Would have wanted a better result to celebrate that new contract and while he might have been unsighted for the second, he’ll feel he should have done better.
Beaten 6
Matty Cash
His early departure with a hamstring injury is a concern for Villa, with 18-year-old Kosta Nedeljkovic the only other recognised right-back.
Exit 5
Ezri Konsa
A good performance. Always seemed to be in the right place to snuff out danger and came close to scoring.
Assured 7
Pau Torres
Just like his central defensive partner, there wasn’t a huge amount wrong with his performance. Good on the ball.