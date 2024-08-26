Express & Star
Aston Villa player ratings vs Arsenal as England international gets a 5

Matt Maher gives his Aston Villa player ratings vs Arsenal.

By Matt Maher
Published
Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez fails to stop Arsenal's Leandro Trossard from scoring

Emi Martinez

Would have wanted a better result to celebrate that new contract and while he might have been unsighted for the second, he’ll feel he should have done better.

Beaten 6

Matty Cash

His early departure with a hamstring injury is a concern for Villa, with 18-year-old Kosta Nedeljkovic the only other recognised right-back.

Exit 5

Ezri Konsa

A good performance. Always seemed to be in the right place to snuff out danger and came close to scoring.

Assured 7

Pau Torres

Just like his central defensive partner, there wasn’t a huge amount wrong with his performance. Good on the ball.

