Aston Villa v Arsenal: Matt Maher's predicted line-up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Unai Emery’s team, who beat the Gunners both home and away last term, will be aiming to follow up an encouraging opening day victory at West Ham.

Emi Martinez

The Argentina international this week said he could not wait to return to Villa Park after three months away. Martinez already has something to celebrate after signing a new contract but will want to be celebrating even more by the final whistle.

Matty Cash

Came off late on against West Ham but that appears to have been only precautionary. The only experienced right-back at the club at present.

Ezri Konsa

Was excellent in the opening day win at West Ham. Part of a defence seeking a third straight clean sheet against the Gunners.